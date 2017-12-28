Two have taken the oath of office to serve on the Cleveland City Council. Incumbent Ward 4 councilor Ric Rommel and Ward 2 candidate Lee Merrifield both filed for office unopposed, so the city decided to swear them into office now instead of waiting for the customary spring date. Merrifield…
This spring, the city council will welcome a new member to its chambers as it continues to plow through big projects like establishing an additional water source and building a new water line.
Julie Dionne, D.O., has joined Utica Park Clinic’s (UPC) family medicine practice in Cleveland.
It’s back-to-school time and for Barbara Walker Abbott, that means returning to her Alma Mater to do one of her favorite things — play the piano.
Gregory Yoast of Cleveland, Okla., recently began his journey to earn a DVM degree from Oklahoma State University’s Center for Veterinary Health Sciences. Yoast is one of 106 students in the class of 2021 and the son of Douglas Yoast of Springfield, Mo., and Virginia Yoast of Mannford, Okla.
Before Tiffany Windholz and Corbin Sizemore head off to college, Bob Hurley Ford’s Scott Rusher offered them congratulations as the first winners of the CPIE/Bob Hurley Scholarship — $500 each. Both students are 2017 Cleveland High School graduates. CPIE, Cleveland Partners In Education, wo…
LAST WEEKEND’S wrestling tournament was a fresh reminder of just how thankful we should be, as a community, to have such a facility as the Cleveland Event Center. The wrestlers had multiple mats on the floor for the busy two day tournament; besides the ability to host basketball and wrestlin…
The Cleveland Tigers boys’ basketball team had a win against the Davis Wolves in the opening round. Caden Krtozer led his team in the first quarter, hitting from the outside and getting to the hole, with 8 points. Ethan Sizemore applied pressure early and often at the front of the press an…
The CHS wrestling Tigers are beginning the season with Homecoming festivities Tuesday as they welcome Skiatook to the Event Center mats. King J.W. Walters, the son of Lee Walters and Eleanor Duncan, will be crowning Queen Nikki West, the daughter of Angie West of Cleveland and Chester Wes…
As Deana was doing her thing in the floral department, I was browsing through the creative assortment of signs and framed wall art in a popular home decor store. I really like the manner in which so many inspirational and encouraging words and thoughts are being made into something you’d enj…
I like to consider myself a patriotic person. I appreciate our country and the freedom it offers. I respect the men and women whose courage has made freedom not a dream, but a reality; whose sacrifice has made democracy not a concept, but away of life; and whose spirit and dedication have ma…
How sweet it is!
Following Sunday evening’s Community Thanksgiving Worship Service, a cinnamon roll reception was held in First Christian Church’s fellowship hall, allowing members from various local churches a time to “unite” and visit. Preaching at the service was FCC minister David Logsdon, who was subbi…
Troy and Holly Rhoads of Cleveland are excited to announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, MacKenzie Rhoads to Jamon Davison.
With his family surrounding him in love, Clifford Lee Hewitt passed from this life at his Cleveland home on December 16, 2017 at the age of 53 years, after a hard-fought battle with ALS.
John William “Bill” Denny passed into his eternal heavenly rest on December 13, 2017 at his home in Pawnee with his bride Marianne of 66 years at his side. He was 85 years of age at his passing.
Jackie Melvin Tilley, 91, passed away on Monday, December 11, 2017, at his home in Prue, Okla.
